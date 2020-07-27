LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Oldham County Board of Education has voted to delay the start of the upcoming school year.
Students will now start the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 24, instead of Aug. 12.
The decision came just after Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation that public and private schools delay in-person instruction for the school year until at least the third week of August. Schools that follow the governor's recommendation will open by Aug. 17 at the earliest.
Superintendent Greg Schultz previously wrote in a letter that pushing back the district's reopening date will provide additional time to fill teaching vacancies, receive orders of cleaning supplies and monitor the progress of COVID-19.
"This is not an easy recommendation to make, but it is a necessary effort to ensure we open schools as safely as possible," Schultz wrote in the letter.
The district will not alter the start times for middle and high school students, which was previously proposed.
Oldham County Schools are planning to offer in-person and virtual learning options for its students.
