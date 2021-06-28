OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a race to recruit bus drivers across Kentuckiana, and school districts are doing what they can to get more drivers behind the wheel.
On Tuesday, the Oldham County School board passed a pay raise for all bus drivers. Drivers will be paid an extra $1 an hour, bringing hourly starting wages up to $16.42.
On top of a raise, Oldham County schools say their bus drivers only need to work five hours per day to receive full benefits.
"We're talking about health insurance, dental insurance, retirement, and paid sick leave, so you get all the benefits with just five hours of work," said OCS spokesperson Lori McDowell.
McDowell said drivers are guaranteed five hours minimum, which automatically qualifies them for benefits.
It's just one of the incentives to help Oldham County Schools fill positions.
The school board also approved some changes to bus routes in order to make drivers' jobs a little easier once school starts.
Several routes are being eliminated for students who live close to schools and have what the district calls a "safe walking path."
The district is also merging several bus stops. That means fewer stops to save time along routes.
The district say some kids may have to walk a little farther to the bus stop, but they say it will shorten routes, so kids can get to school faster in case a driver has to do a double run.
"We can't pay them what they deserve, unfortunately, but we're doing what we can within our budget to hopefully show them that they're appreciated, that we need them, and to keep them on staff," said McDowell.
To apply, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.