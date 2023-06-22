LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen acres of land that once belonged to the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary are seeing the first stages of becoming a park.
Olmsted Parks Conservancy will own and manage the more than 25 acre property, known as Beargrass Preserve, but first it is generating ideas of what to include in its master plan.
Olmsted has already knocked down the dorms and another building that belonged to the seminary.
The site is located adjacent to the Alta Vista neighborhood, Cherokee Park, and the seminary. Many have referred to part of the land as an extension of Cherokee Park.
"It's just a natural thing to really have that addition to the area that we can all enjoy, everybody can enjoy," nearby neighbor Diane Cook said.
Thursday night, Olmsted Parks Conservancy hosted an open house to receive input for its master plan.
"Keep it green, make it available to the public," said Ray Brundige, who attended the open house.
The input to provide input was well received as many neighbors feared what could have been for the site.
"Everyone was worried about what was going to happen," Cook said.
When the seminary listed the land for sale in 2019, there was concern of the possibility of more than 70 single family homes popping up and disrupting a rather tranquil space.
However, an $8 million donation from a couple who lived nearby presented Olmsted with the opportunity to purchase the land instead.
"This is much, much, much better," Brundige said.
"The neighbors are thrilled what they're going to get instead is a beautiful, public green space," said Layla George, president and CEO of Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
Beargrass Preserve will be Olmsted's only owned and managed property. Other parks connected to the Olmsted system are owned by Metro Louisville.
"This one is ours, it's our baby, we have to take care of it and we're really counting on the public to help support this effort," George said.
Olmsted expects to complete its master plan by the end of the year.
"I don't envision tennis courts and a pool and a lot of activity like that," George said. "I think it will be a quieter park to fit in with the landscape here."
As for what comes after the master plan, will be continued fundraising efforts.
"We'll then have to raise the money to build and construct whatever this plan recommends," George said. "Whether it's a building for our officers or for Olmsted historic information or biking and walking paths through here."
While a completion date has not been announced, the final project is highly anticipated by many.
Olmsted plans to host more open houses in the future, but dates have not been finalized.
For Olmsted Parks Conservancy's official project website for Beargrass Preserve, click here.
