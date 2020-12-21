LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Representatives of Omni Louisville Hotel say they want to make sure frontline hospital workers are getting the rest they need.
The luxury hotel is offering free stays to the frontline workers as part of its "Stay Safe, Stay Rested" initiative. The initiative matches healthcare workers with free accommodations "for a relaxing night off over the next three weeks."
"We hope this small act of compassion and kindness spreads a little extra cheer to those who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe this year," Omni General Manager Scott Stuckey, said in a statement. "Whether it's a family staycation or a solo night of peace and quiet, we want to show our thanks to frontline workers by giving what we can this holiday season."
The initiative was launched on Dec. 18 and donates five rooms each night to doctors, nurses and other frontline health care workers through Jan. 8.
According to a news release, Norton, U of L and Baptist hospitals will identify health care professionals within their organizations to receive a night of rest after working challenging shifts during the pandemic.
The hotel says its occupancy is expected to be low for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it saw this as a creative way to give back to health care workers during the holiday season.
"Sometimes just a change in scenery makes a big difference in your well-being," Stuckey said. "Staying in a hotel in your hometown during the pandemic is a way for people to take a break from staying at home while still maintaining safe and healthy practices such as social distancing."
