NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- There's a light at the end of the tunnel for New Albany residents and businesses dealing with road construction downtown.
The Main Street Revitalization project has been going on since 2014, but is now in its final phase.
The project spans several blocks of Main Street downtown. Tuesday, the city explained some of the project's improvements, including a new road between State Street to East 5th Street, wider sidewalks, landscaping, decorative lighting and benches.
The goal of the project is to improve safety for walkers, bikers and drivers. But it's been causing a few headaches for area businesses.
"I think it'll be good for the town of New Albany once it's done," said Jennifer Stiffler, who works downtown. "It kind of looks like it may affect some of our parking and may affect our business a little, but it looks like the end result will make New Albany a beautiful place at the end."
The project should be done by next fall, just in time for the city's Harvest Homecoming festival.
Related Stories:
- Downtown New Albany businesses dealing with construction, road closures
- New Albany expected to kick off 2nd phase of Main Street Revitalization Project in June
- Eight companies sue New Albany over new street design
- More construction projects underway in downtown New Albany
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.