FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a debate at the state Capitol over what Kentucky’s children should, and should not, be taught in school.
At issue are two bills dealing with how history, race and critical race theory are presented in public school classrooms.
Opponents of House Bills 14 and 18 held a rally at the Capitol calling for the defeat of the bills, including several Jefferson County Public Schools students.
“A lot of our education and a lot of our history has been taught to us from the bias of white men,” said Genesis Hatchett of Dupont Manual H.S.
“I knew about 1776, I already knew about the revolutionary war. But where was I in history?” asked Malachi Ibn-Mohammed of W.E.B. Dubois Academy.
Opponents said the bills attempt to whitewash history by limiting the teaching of slavery, systemic racism, and critical race theory in public schools.
“Let's reject attempts to silence teachers and erase history,” said Rep. Attica Scott, a Louisville Democrat. “Let's reject attempts at de-humanizing people by acting as if we have no history.”
Opponents also say the bills are designed to silence teachers.
“HR 14 and 18 would restrict Kentucky's teachers from presenting any facts about slavery and Jim Crow that might make some white students feel uncomfortable,” said Joe Phelps of the Passionist Earth and Spirit Center.
But the co-sponsor of HB 18 said her bill is not about erasing history.
“That's the farthest thing from the truth, we want a full account of history,” said Rep. Jennifer Decker, a Shelbyville Republican.
Decker said her bill requires teaching about slavery and white supremacy, but not that America is a racist nation.
“The only thing we'll ask not to be taught is that America is defined by its past forever, and that the people who are alive now are somehow responsible for that because of the color of their skin,” she said.
One JCPS teacher who spoke at the rally said if the bills become law, he is prepared to ignore them.
“I will not lie to my students,” said Kumar Rashad of Breckinridge Metro High School. “I have no intention of teaching my Black history class any differently even if this law passes. You'll have to fire me right now.”
The bills have not yet been assigned to committees or scheduled for public hearings.
