LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves could target your car to make some quick cash off what's underneath it.
Catalytic converters are under vehicles and thieves are stealing them quickly. Now the Metro Council is trying to take action.
James Chestnut owns Dixie Scrap Metal. He wrote to Metro Council members hoping to strengthen the ordinance on catalytic converters.
"By law, you can't sell catalytic converters to be resold on a vehicle unless they are re-certified," Chestnut said.
Thieves are stealing the parts for the precious metals inside.
"To me, every catalytic converter is suspect if it's cut with a saw and not removed by a mechanic because there is zero reason for a catalytic converter to be removed from a vehicle unless it's damaged or clogged and you would want to have a profession mechanic unbolt it," Chestnut said.
Four Metro Council members sponsored an amended ordinance, which is on the agenda for Wednesday's Public Safety Committee meeting.
It increases penalties for violations of the Metro Code of Ordinances for buying and selling restricted metals, including manhole covers, guard rails and catalytic converters unless they're attached to and purchased as a part of a vehicle.
"It's 100% in the right direction," Chestnut said. "It's just not enough."
The amendment says gold, silver and precious metals can't be sold for 15 calendar days after purchase from a person. Also, the property must be kept in its original form with the transaction record.
Any pawnbroker or secondhand dealer who violates the proposed ordinance can be fined between $100 to $1000.
Chestnut says the ordinance keeps the status quo with enhanced reporting, but doesn't stop the thieves.
Instead, he thinks the ordinance will push people to transfer their loose/stolen catalytic converters out of state.
"This continues the status quo with enhanced reporting," Chestnut said. "It does nothing to curtail the activities of thief.
"I don't know of any person that knows what's a secondary recycler is. This ordinance just pusses the issue to people who will simply transfer the loose, stolen converters out of state. This proposal needs to address professional mechanics. They need guidance and procedures to remain in compliance."
If it passes Metro Council, it would take effect immediately.
Copyright 2021. WDRB News. All rights reserved.