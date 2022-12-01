LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville made a commitment to help people convicted of crimes find jobs.
Metro Council passed the "second chance" ordinance on Thursday.
Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
The ordinance was proposed back in October.
