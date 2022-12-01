downtown Louisville from Ohio River generic 9-24-22 (1).JPG

Downtown Louisville as seen from the Ohio River on Sept. 24, 2022.

 Chris Otts, WDRB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville made a commitment to help people convicted of crimes find jobs.

Metro Council passed the "second chance" ordinance on Thursday.

Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.

The ordinance was proposed back in October.

