LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality.
Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
Dorsey is hopeful the city can serve as an example to other companies on how to work with second chance companies.
"(A company) says, 'Hey, let's look at what the city is doing and model the same thing with our procurement processes,' it absolutely has the ability to be huge in this city," Dorsey said.
The ordinance passed through committee with a bipartisan, unanimous vote. It now moves to the full council.
