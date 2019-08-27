LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the growing popularity of motorized scooters throughout U.S. cities, the National Federation of the Blind is asking major scooter companies to put braille contact info on all devices.
Scooters are sometimes left in the middle of sidewalk areas and can be tripped over by those who are visually impaired. So companies like Bird and Lime are being asked to display a company contact name to help prevent further incidents.
Louisville Metro Councilman Bill Hollander expressed his support in the request.
"This is a big issue. I hear about this frequently from my blind constituents," Hollander said. "We are not against scooters, I am certainly not against scooters, but it is important that the people understand that they can be real hazards."
Hollander said Louisville has a large visually impaired community that could benefit from the changes.
