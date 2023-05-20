LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Art was on full display Saturday at Norton Commons' North Village Town Center.
More than 100 local artists showcased their work at the eighth annual festival. Photographers, pottery makers, wood workers and textile makers were just a few of the artists taking part.
Several local food vendors were there and there were live musical performances.
For some artists, it was their first time at the art festival.
"It's definitely inspiring," Aaron Foster said. "We have all the music going, we have a lot of community happening with all the kids and families. It honestly just puts a smile on your face being out here. It is really genuine. I am really liking it."
The art festival continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
