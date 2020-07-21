LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Property owners in Illinois came up with a clever way to save a historic home from a wrecking ball.
The owners wanted to replace a one-story home designed in 1913 by famous American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Instead of demolishing the structure, known as the “Booth Cottage,” the owners donated it to the city’s historical society, which has moved it and hopes to turn it into a museum.
"We were looking for a new place, new home for the building, to be a resource center and a museum,” said Karen Ettelson, president of the Glencoe Historical Society. “Thanks to many donors, private donors, we raised over $300,000, we worked with the Glencoe Park District to get a long-term lease for this property."
Moving the house to the new location took less than an hour. Building a new foundation for the cottage will take another month or so, officials said.
