LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are one year into a $6 million restoration of the original Louisville Water Tower.
The tower was built in 1860. It's no longer operational, but it's the nation's oldest standing ornamental water tower.
On Tuesday morning, scaffolding was visible as crews worked on replacing some of the metal and removing old wood.
Painting was also taking place inside and the pump station was also being repaired.
"It's a National Historic Landmark -- one of eight in Louisville -- so want to make sure we preserve and take care of the building and preserve the architecture and all of its foundation," said Channa Newman, the manager of educational outreach for the Louisville Water Company.
As for what's next, crews are expected to start repainting the outside and removing the scaffolding as they paint the structure from the top down.
The final phase will include putting 10 statues back on the building.
