LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paoli Peaks is reopening after a stretch of warm weather.
The slopes will open back up Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m.
The Indiana ski resort posted on Facebook, saying crews have been working to make snow at every available opportunity through the warm temperatures and rain.
Paoli Peaks will provide a terrain report Saturday morning, after the team is done preparing the snow to create a solid base.
The slopes opened for the 2023 season on New Year's Day.
