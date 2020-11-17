LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Papa John's revealed Tuesday the look of its new headquarters in Atlanta.
The 60,000-square-foot space will be in Three BallPark Center at The Battery Atlanta.
The pizza chain said in September it was moving jobs from Louisville. IT, supply chain, accounting and legal teams will stay in Louisville.
Papa John's expects to add 200 jobs in Atlanta and keep expanding positions in both Atlanta and Louisville over the next few years.
The Atlanta offices are expected to be ready by next summer.
