LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new closure has left only one eastbound lane of Interstate 64 from New Albany to Louisville open on the Sherman Minton Bridge.
According to a news release Thursday evening from the Sherman Minton Renewal, the entire top deck of the bridge is closed for 24-48 hours — starting with Thursday's afternoon rush hour — to pavement repair. The closure will begin about 1,000 feet before the existing traffic crossover, officials said.
The existing westbound lanes won't be impacted by the closure.
To see the latest information on lanes closures and timelines on the years-long project to restore the bridge, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.