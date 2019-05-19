LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning.
Louisville Metro Police say the crash happened in the area of Eastern Parkway and South Preston Street.
A call was received Sunday just after 4 a.m.
Police say the driver was traveling west at a high rate of speed on Eastern Parkway when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. A male driver and female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the victims have not been released.
No one else was hurt.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.