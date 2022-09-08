LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pantry specifically for women opened this week in the California neighborhood.
Change Today, Change Tomorrow now has a Jilly Pads period pantry at its location on South 15th Street. It's open during the weekly grocery pop-up in west Louisville.
A refurbished newspaper stand will offer free feminine products. Jilly Pads receives donations from around the community to help those who are struggling to afford the products.
"When you have to make a choice between do I get food or do I wear the same pad, do I use a rag, do I use an old cloth, or what do I use instead, why should there even be a choice?" said Nicole Ward with Jilly Pads. "So period poverty is real. We know that it's real in other countries, and it's especially real in the United States."
Jillian Ward-Butler founded Jilly Pads at 10 years old.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.