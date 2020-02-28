EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Evansville Police Department has released the name of a person of interest in the 2019 murder of a firefighter.
Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr was shot and killed in February 2019 outside his Evansville, Indiana, home. On Friday, police named Larry Ali Richmond Sr. as a person of interest in the case.
"Someone knows something. I have a feeling," said Lindsey Doerr, Robert Doerr's daughter. "Someone knows something, and they're just not saying it."
Doerr's family hopes Friday's announcement will lead to more answers in the case. Investigators ask anyone with information about Richmond or Doerr’s death to call them at 812-436-7979.
