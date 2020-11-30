LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky restaurant owners said they will defy Gov. Andy Beshear’s coronavirus order if he does not allow them to resume indoor dining next month.
Following a meeting last week, the operators began circulating an online petition, which says, “If Governor Beshear does not rescind restaurant closures, restaurants will reopen on December 14 at 50%.”
George Timmering, the owner of Bearno’s by the Bridge, told WDRB News he hopes the petition sends a strong message to the governor.
“I think it's about survival,” he said. “Bearno's has carry-out and delivery business. We have some kind of revenue. But others, it's kind of dine-in or bust.”
Timmering said more restaurants will close at the beginning of next year if the situation does not change. He said Bearno’s will likely comply with Beshear’s order regardless, but others will not.
“I think there's going to be some restaurants that say, 'Hey, we're going to go open and see where the chips fall,'" Timmering said. “There’s some passion for that.”
Stacy Roof, president and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, said the petition reflects the mounting level of frustration.
“I think it shows how operators want to stand together and stick up for their rights,” she said.
Roof said she still has not seen any state data connecting their industry to a large COVID-19 outbreak.
“We've asked for it for months. I don't believe it’s there,” she said. “I don't think our Kentucky decisions are being driven by Kentucky data.”
In a statement, Beshear Communications Director Crystal Staley said:
“The goal has always been to get the virus under control over these three weeks and to reopen restaurants at the prior capacity limit."
Timmering hopes that is the case.
“Hopefully, the numbers go down," he said. "And hopefully, the governor feels comfortable that the restaurants can open up at 50%."
If not, a showdown could be coming.
“This is kind of time to make a stand,” Roof said.
You can see the petition here.
