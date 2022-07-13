LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are moving forward to tear down the Louisville Metro Police Department Headquarters building in downtown Louisville.
The Downtown Development Review Overlay District Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the city's request to demolish the building.
The decision was made based on the structure's age and deteriorating condition. The three-story LMPD HQ building was built in 1955 and includes public spaces, offices, a gym and holding area. It was expected to be used for 65 years, which it has exceeded. The building is in bad shape.
It is not unclear exactly when demolition will begin. City officials say LG&E must first remove a "major fiber optic component" from the building, which they hope to have completed by late summer. Demolition is estimated to take five or six months.
LMPD has moved offices to the Edison Building on West Ormsby Avenue until a new headquarters is ready. The city is buying the AT&T building on Chestnut Street to convert the campus into a headquarters. The plan is for the new site to be in use by the end of 2023.
Officials say redevelopment proposals from developers likely won't be accepted until 2023.
Demolition plans include restoring sidewalks and grass to the site until it can be redeveloped. Interim plans for the site being considered include landscaping, fencing, lighting and public art.
