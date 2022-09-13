LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are underway to redevelop 80 acres along the Ohio River in Jeffersonville that were formerly home to shipbuilder Jeffboat.
Before closing in 2018, the Jeffboat site was at one time the largest inland shipbuilding properties in the US, and the second largest builder of barges.
The City of Jeffersonville, through its Redevelopment Commission, and the owner of the property, American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL), are teaming up to create a master plan for the site.
As part of the agreement, which was signed on Tuesday, the city of Jeffersonville will fund up to $200,000 of the planning costs over the roughly 10-month process.
"Although we closed the Jeffboat shipbuilding facility in 2018 due to tough economic times, we are excited about the redevelopment and repurposing of this site going forward,” ACBL CEO Mike Ellis said. “We believe the end result will be a transformational waterfront mixed use space that ties into the other successes the City of Jeffersonville has completed on the waterfront and surrounding areas.”
OHM Advisors, which has an office in Jeffersonville, is leading the master plan efforts for the Ohio riverfront site. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore hopes that green space, and residential and commercial projects are incorporated into the project.
"I've had a whole lot of neighborhood meetings and the overwhelming comments have been 'We want some green space, love to see another marina,'" said Moore.
Moore believes, whatever ends up in the space, will bring a great economic benefit for Jeffersonville.
"The revenue that comes in from this is going to improve the quality of life for everybody," he said. "Whether you live here, use this site or not, you're going to greatly benefit from it."
Ellis said they partnered with the city for a multi-use plan instead of sticking with its industrial roots, in part because of the success and growth in downtown Jeffersonville.
The firm will assess the site the first few months, and then public meetings will be held for input, before three concepts are presented and a final master plan is chosen for the site.
The first public input meeting is scheduled to take place sometime in January 2023.
"We've got the opportunity here to do something nobody else is going to do," Moore said. "You can't find 80 acres of prime real estate property along an Ohio River across the river from a metropolitan city. This is the biggest project in the United States."
