LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District is mourning the loss of a deputy chief.
Brian Morgan, 46, died Saturday morning, according to a post on the fire district's Facebook page, which says Morgan served the community for 28 years.
"Col. Morgan has been a key contributor in many of the vast improvements made to our department over the past several years and will be sorely missed," the post reads.
"We ask that you send your thoughts and prayers to his family and friends who are grieving this heavy loss."
Morgan's cause of death wasn't released.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.