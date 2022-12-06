LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested more than a year after police say she shot and killed a man at an Okolona hotel.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Chelynda Howlett for the murder of 40-year-old Poncho Young, who was shot to death at the InTown Suites at 7121 Preston Highway, just south of Fern Valley Road, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Police say at about 8 a.m. on that date, officers were called to Room 338 at the hotel, after someone reported a break-in. When they arrived, they found Young, who had been shot several times. He died at the scene.
According to Howlett's arrest warrant, police determined that there were originally five people in the room, including Howlett and Young.
Police say witnesses later identified Howlett as the shooter.
Howlett and others were caught on surveillance cameras going into the room before the time of the shooting, and then leaving the room after the shooting.
Police say when Howlett left the room, she was not carrying her purse. She later returned and broke out a window to get into the room to retrieve her purse, according to court documents. She then walked out the door of the room, with a sheet wrapped around her purse in order to hide it, according to court documents.
Howlett was arrested just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 5. She's charged with murder, first-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Previous stories:
- Coroner identifies man shot and killed at InTown Suites off Preston Hwy.
- Louisville police investigating 5 weekend shootings including 2 fatal shootings
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.