LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hodgenville schools were put on a soft lockdown after reports of two suspicious people in the area.
Police arrested two people Tuesday evening with the help of police dogs.
On Tuesday around 1 p.m. the LaRue County Sheriff's Office received a call about two people trying to break into a home on state Route 210.
Deputies said the two men, Christian Jeffries and Trent Carey, drove away in a stolen car, parked in the driveway of a house, got out of the vehicle and ran away.
The sheriff's office said on Facebook Tuesday evening that both suspects have been apprehended. The office thanked the Hodgenville Police Department, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife, Kentucky State Police and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, which used police dogs to track the suspects.
