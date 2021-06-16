LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've charged the suspect who fatally shot two men at an adult nightclub in Louisville late last month.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Elijah Carter was charged with two counts of murder on Wednesday.
Police say Carter was at the Green Light Lounge in the 3500 block of Seventh Street Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday, May 30, when security began escorting 30-year-old Blair Wells from the club.
At that point, police say Carter pulled out a gun and shot 44-year-old Dion Rudolph, of Louisville, who was also at the club.
Carter and Wells tried to run away from the club, according to court documents. Police say Carter turned and fired several shots at the doorway of the club.
Despite the fact that several of people were at the doorway, police say no one was hit.
Rudolph and a bystander returned fire, police say, and Wells was hit.
Police say Rudolph was taken to University Hospital, where he died shortly before 4 a.m.
A witness drove Wells to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, according to court documents. He was eventually transported to University Hospital, where he died the following day, on Monday, June 1.
The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to court documents, and was identified by Kentucky State Police.
Carter was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Wednesday. He's charged with two counts of murder, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.
