LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a driver for driving under the influence after a 23-year-old was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.
Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Greenbelt and Lower Hunters Trace around 1:55 a.m. Saturday.
Preliminary reports show the car swerved and crossing several lanes and onto the shoulder. The vehicle then hit a metal stop light support. The passenger in the car was ejected from the car. The car then spun and landed on top of the passenger, who has since been identified as Kaitlyn Adams.
Adams, a Sellersburg resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the driver was intoxicated and is now charged with DUI and murder. Their name has not been disclosed yet.
The investigation is ongoing.
