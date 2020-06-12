LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in New Albany Thursday night.
According to a news release, the shooting took place shortly before 11 p.m. outside an apartment complex on Cross Creek Boulevard, off Green Valley Road.
Officers with the New Albany Police Department were sent to the scene after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
That man has since been identified as 29-year-old Tyler F. Williams, of New Albany.
The New Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the homicide, and, "has identified all parties involved with this incident."
"No outstanding threat to public safety exists," the news release states.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the New Albany Police Department at 812.948.5300, or the TIP line at 812.948.NAPD.
"The men and women of the NAPD are working diligently to identify the facts surrounding this case," Chief Todd Bailey said in a statement. "New Albany remains a safe community with dedicated police professionals who work tirelessly to provide quality service to the residents."
