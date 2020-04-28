LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they have a person of interest in a fatal stabbing in Bardstown, Kentucky, but aren't yet releasing that person's name.
Over the weekend, officers found a man who had been stabbed several times at a house on Camptown Road. The victim died at a hospital.
Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call the Bardstown Police Department at 502-348-3163.
Detectives are working with the Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney's office.
