LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a person was found dead Thursday evening.
Officers were called to the area of Colony Court at 5:46 p.m. on a report of a person down, Det. Sgt. Jordan Brown, with the Shively Police Department, said in a news release. Colony Court is off of Atterberry Court and Gagel Avenue
Once on scene, police found a person who had died.
Brown said "at this time, there is no indication that foul play was involved" in the person's death.
No other information was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing, Brown said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181 or the department's anonymous tip line at (502) 930-2SPD (2773).
