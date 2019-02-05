LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville students are being asked to be on the lookout after campus police say a student was robbed Monday afternoon.
According to the U of L Police Department, the robbery took place just before 4 p.m. Monday at the Province Apartments located near the intersection of West Shipp Avenue and South 7th Street, near the university's Belknap campus.
Police are not releasing much information about the robbery, but they do describe the suspect as a black male in a grey hoodie and black pants. Police say he was last seen heading toward South 7th Street in a silver or gold Pontiac or Oldsmobile.
Anyone with any information on the robbery is asked to call the U of L Police Department at (502) 852-6111.
