LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer with the Sellersburg Police Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Sellersburg Police Department officials said they were notified of the positive case on Thursday, according to news release posted on the town's Facebook page.
The police department said it has taken precautionary measures since March to limit the exposure of COVID-19.
"It is because of these additional precautions, this officer has had limited exposure to the general public and other officers," Chief Russ Whelan said.
The department said anyone who has been in contact recently with the officer has been notified.
