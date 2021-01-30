LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car and dragged on Bashford Manor Lane on Saturday morning.
Around 11 a.m. Saturday, an officer with LMPD's Sixth Division was conducting a traffic stop on Bashford Manor Lane in the parking lot of Walmart and Lowes. When the officer approached the car, police say the driver did not comply with the officer's commands. The officer was then hit by the car and dragged about 30 feet, police say. The driver and his passenger fled the scene.
Police say the suspect is driving a dark colored Chevy SUV.
The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating.
