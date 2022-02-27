LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One man is dead and another is hurt after a crash on Poplar Level Road Sunday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says officers responded to the crash at the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road around 2:30 a.m.
He says say a car was trying to turn out of the parking lot of a business and was hit by a SUV.
The driver of the car turning out of the lot died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
No charges are expected.
