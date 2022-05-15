LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was killed and a child injured in shooting early Sunday morning in Shively.
Shively Police responded to Appleton Lane near Dixie Highway on reports of a shooting just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a "unresponsive woman" who had been shot several times, according to Shively Police spokesman Patrick Allen.
Two children were home at the time, and one of of them was also shot. The 12-year-old child was rushed to the hospital and was listed in "stable condition."
Shively Police say Ronald Burdette is the husband of the woman and father of the child. Police believe Burdette is "solely responsible" for the shooting of both victims, according to Allen.
Burdette, a white man in his 50s, is 6-feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police believe he is driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with the Kentucky license plate number BXK166. The vehicle is damaged on the passenger side rear and front doors.
Another 12-year-old child, a sibling, was also at the house at the time of the shooting, but wasn't injured.
Police say anyone that comes into contact with Burdette should be cautious and notify law enforcement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.
