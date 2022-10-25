LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people who set Louisville's laws and yearly budget are on the ballot this November.
In District 9, two political newcomers are trying to replace retiring Democratic Metro Councilman Bill Hollander.
The District 9 seat represents Clifton, Crescent Hill, Irish Hill and several other neighborhoods in Louisville.
Republican Alexandra Martindale and Democrat Andrew Owen are vying for the seat, held by Hollander for two terms since he was elected in 2014.
In the city's mayoral race, making Louisville a safer city is the top priority for both leading candidates. It's also the biggest item on Louisville's city budget.
Martindale, a self-described moderate Republican who works in human resources, says public safety is her first focus and looks at a three-pronged approach in addition to hiring police officers.
"I think it's technology. It's working with our judges to keep violent and repeat offenders in jail," Martindale said. "And it's also training. Our officers need more training. And that's diversity inclusion but it's also jiu-jitsu, it's being creative with what kind of training we can provide.
Meanwhile, Owen says that while he supports more pay to keep trained officers from leaving, repairing the Louisville Metro Police Department's relationship with the community is crucial.
"That's a two-way street and neither side has enough faith, or enough trust, in the other side for that relationship to function well," said Owen. "And I don't think we can improve public safety in a significant way until we repair that relationship. And two, I think we have to we have to get police out of their cars so that they can interact with the people in their community that they are charged with policing."
Owen, who works in real estate, says a passion of his is finding ways to solve Louisville's affordable housing issue, saying there are too many obstacles for development.
"A lack of flexibility, more single-family and multi-family, but very little middle housing," he said. "There are things that absolutely need to be done with the land development code that would help us build affordable housing."
Martindale says she also supports affordable housing and looking for more infrastructure surrounding future developments.
"They are more incentivized. They are more easily able to move in around those developers, to make that newer development, if it might be a little bit outside of town, more appealing as well. And work on public transportation," she said.
Both candidates want to bring flexibility to reimagining downtown Louisville, converting empty office spaces into living spaces in an effort to bring people in.
"We could make more of an effort to show that downtown is a fun, thriving place that has conventions, and that is safe," Martindale said.
"The more eyes you have on the street, the safer a place is," said Owen. "And so getting people en masse coming to downtown to not only see that it's safe and inviting but add to the feel the safety in numbers is another thing as well."
As for the district they represent, both candidates have small infrastructure projects in mind to beautify and make the area safer.
"I think you can improve the neighborhood by investing in infrastructure. So what is that? That's the little things," Owen said. "That's the curbs. The sidewalks, the signage, the plantings, the benches. All the little things that make a place feel like a place that you want to be."
Owen added that he would like to see more public art. Martindale is hoping for more community gatherings, and invest in walkability.
"Repair and build more sidewalks," Martindale said. "We are lacking a great deal of sidewalks and that is ironic because we have the highest population of visually impaired in the entire city and the entire state.
After campaigning for nearly a year, the candidates are just two weeks away from finding out if they will represent District 9.
To see where to vote in Jefferson County, click here. To see where to vote in Kentucky, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.