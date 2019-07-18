FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paddling, spanking or any kind of physical punishment would not be allowed in Kentucky schools, if two state lawmakers gets their way.
State Reps. Jason Nemes and Steve Riley have prefiled a bill that bans "corporal punishment" by any school district employee. Punishments that would be banned by the bill include, but are not limited to, paddling, striking, shaking or spanking.
The bill would also setup a statewide system to track violence against students or staff, possession of guns or other deadly weapons and all incidents where a student has alcohol or drugs.
On Twitter, Nemes said, " ... until recently I was unaware this is still a thing. I hope my colleagues join the effort to end the 'deliberate infliction of ... pain' to discipline students."
Nemes, a Republican, represents District 33, which covers eastern Jefferson County and southern Oldham County. Riley, also a Republican, represents District 23, which includes Barren County and part of Warren County.
