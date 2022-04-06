LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill introduced in the Kentucky legislature aims to break barriers for young adults after they're incarcerated.
Senate Bill 163, sponsored by Sen. Brandon Storm, R-London, removes the prohibition on the use of Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship Program (KEES) money for high school students who've been previously incarcerated.
"It's almost like those barriers become part of the punishment that was established through the sentencing," said Kate Shanks, senior vice president of public affairs for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. "So it's really important that we consider that people have the right tools, the right resources to be successful."
Shanks said the bill would help young people who have been in jail have the opportunity to pursue postsecondary education.
"We are among the bottom 10 states in terms of the percentage of working age adults who are actually working or looking for work," Shanks said. "And we know that education attainment level is one of the reasons why we struggle with workforce participation. So Senate Bill 163 will help with that education attainment level problem that we have in Kentucky and get people the training that they need so that they can build these jobs that we have available today."
The KEES money would still be withheld from felony offenders found guilty of violent crimes or aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance.
"We unfortunately have an awful substance use disorder epidemic in Kentucky," Shanks said. "We have people who are struggling with substance use disorders and we also are seeing people who can get into recovery, stay in recovery and who want to be working. And we know that having a good job is critical to staying in recovery if you're dealing with a substance use disorder, and it's also critical to not end up in a situation where there's recidivism and where you are reoffending, committing a new crime and going back to jail or prison having a job is so key. And having the right education is key to having the right job. So the two go together."
The measure passed through both the House and Senate, but with some adjustments in the House, it still needs the final okay in the Senate. Lawmakers only have two more days left in this session.
