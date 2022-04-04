LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers recently returned from Slovakia and Israel for an economic development trip.
According to a news release, the government officials spent the week "cultivating new business relationships" and offering humanitarian support.
"This trip was extremely productive in creating opportunities for future Hoosier investment across Slovakia and Israel in a variety of industries," said Gov. Holcomb.
The governor met with Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Slovakia during the trip and Slovak leadership.
The trip is is Holcomb's tenth international economic development trip and third trip to Israel as governor.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is also currently in Israel for an educational program for U.S. Mayors, where he tested positive for COVID-19.
