LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he plans to allocate more state funds to help children in the commonwealth, if re-elected.
He says part of that money would go toward reducing or preventing child abuse.
Beshear wrapped up his speech at a child abuse prevention conference at the Galt House Hotel Tuesday morning, shaking hands and taking pictures on his way out.
One of the lines that got the most applause during the speech was a promise to propose additional raises for social workers in the state.
The Kids Are Worth It! Conference, hosted by Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, brought together people from multiple career-fields who all work to prevent child abuse in the state.
Pinwheel decorations -- a symbol of child abuse prevention -- could be seen throughout the conference.
Beshear touted his time as Kentucky's attorney general and as governor as examples that this is an important platform for his office.
"As attorney general, I arrested more child predators than any AG before or after, and as governor. it's a central focus of what we do every single day, what with Kentucky State Police picking up that child predator work, and again, years of arresting more and more of those who try and hurt our kids."
Gov. Beshear is running against Attorney General Daniel Cameron for the governor's seat.
Recently Beshear has become the target of GOP political ads where he's accused of supporting policies that are harmful for children.
Beshear says his work proves otherwise.
In a statement, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says in part:
"Andy Beshear has failed to protect our children...Our children's well being is paramount. As Attorney General, I have consistently worked to address child abuse in Kentucky, and I will carry that dedication into the Governor's office."
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.