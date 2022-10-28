LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) plans to help people get to polling locations on Election Day.
All routes will be free on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to give riders convenient access to voting in Louisville and southern Indiana.
Passengers can skip the fare box and ride to the nearest polling place or any other destination. The announcement comes as voter registration soared in Kentucky last month, doubling August's surge.
To view polling locations in Kentucky, click here. To view polling locations in Indiana, click here.
