LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana has started printing the first group of $200 tax refund checks for Hoosiers.
The universal tax refund was approved recently in a 37-9 vote during a special legislative session to help taxpayers deal with rising expenses from inflation.
The payments will be less than the $225 refunds that were originally proposed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, but the deal represents a concession from GOP senators who were reluctant to go along with that plan.
State Senate Republicans initially raised concerns about the proposal, fearing the refund would worsen inflation. But economists said that's not likely and anticipate the impact on Indiana's economy will be minimal.
"We have worked tirelessly with the Governor’s team to get Hoosiers their checks, and despite the many challenges we encountered, we are pleased to get printing started," Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz said. "To those Hoosiers who have been patiently waiting for their check, I want to say - the wait is over!"
The new $200 checks will also include the original $125 for those who hadn't received them yet for a total of $325. Married couples who filed jointly and are still waiting for the first check will get $650 checks. Taxpayers who filed using direct deposit should have already received their $125 direct deposit.
The Auditor of State's Office said combining the two checks into one will save the state more than $1 million in processing, printing and postage fees.
Those who are on social security or disability and don't file taxes can apply for the rebate in 2023.
Klutz hopes that all 1.7 million refund checks will be mailed by early October.
