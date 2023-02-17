LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grammy-award winning popstar P!nk is coming to Louisville.
The singer-songwriter is bringing her Trustfall tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 11. The show will also feature special guests Grouplove and KidCutUp.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at the KFC Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com.
Trustfall is P!nk's ninth studio album. She is also known for hits like "Raise Your Glass," "Get The Party Started" and "So What."
