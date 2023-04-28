LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Red River Gorge-area business went up in flames Thursday, days after a wildfire broke out in the area.
A passerby spotted the flames around 11 a.m. Thursday at the C & S Carry Out, LEX18 reported Friday. When the fire department showed up 10 minutes later, the roof had already fallen in.
The business — lovingly referred to as the Beer Trailer — was destroyed.
For years, because of county alcohol laws, it was the closest place for a lot of climbers to buy beer.
"The climbing community always seems to rally around those mainstay businesses," said Billy Simek with the Red River Gorge Climbers' Coalition. "I know I can speak for the climbing community that everybody would love to see them get back on their feet, and they'd like to help as much as they can."
The Kentucky Division of Forestry said more research is needed to confirm the cause of the fire, which burned about 60 acres before the flames were put out. A preliminary investigation showed it may have been intentionally set.
The park is located nearly 60 miles southwest of Lexington in and around Slade, Kentucky.
No one was hurt in the fire. Natural Bridge State Resort Park is still determining when it will be safe to allow hikers back on the trails.
