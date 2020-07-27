LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says authorities have discovered possible human remains, which have been sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia for testing.
According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the possible remains were found July 23 near the border of Nelson County and Washington County. Authorities would not give an exact location.
On July 24, the sheriff's office requested the help of the FBI Evidence Response Team to recover the remains "due to the difficult to reach location," authorities said in the Facebook post.
It's unclear how long it will take for test results to come back.
The sheriff's office said there are multiple missing persons cases from the area. The most well-known case is Crystal Rogers, a woman from Bardstown, Kentucky, who has been missing for more than five years.
Community members said Rogers' family deserves answers.
"I know it's terrible to say, but I hope that it is Crystal Rogers to at least give her kids some closure," said Tori Anderson, who lives in Nelson County.
During a June interview with WDRB News, Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard, commented on what would happen if she ever got the news she's dreading about her daughter.
"That's my scary day. I'm looking forward to that day, but, then again, I don't know if it'll all flood back into me at one time," Ballard said. "And that's the day that, if I ever have too much on my shoulders, that might be the day. So I have to prepare myself. I'm ready for it, but I have to prepare myself, at the same time, that I don't fall apart when that day does finally get here."
A post on the Team Crystal Facebook page says, in part, "We ask at this time for everyone to please give the family some privacy. We do not know anything more than has been released. Once we know anything we will update you."
It's not clear if these remains are even human, as the sheriff's office is calling the discovery, "possible human remains."
In its Facebook post about the remains, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office said, "Out of respect for family members of multiple missing persons in these areas, we will not be commenting on this until we have more information from the lab."
