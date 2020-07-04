LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pregnant woman who was shot and killed on Poplar Level Road Thursday evening has been identified as 35-year-old Amber Ray.
Ray and a male victim were found shot around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road, next to Rangeland Road. Ray was taken to University Hospital, where she died. Police later confirmed Ray was pregnant and the baby did not survive. The male victim at the scene is expected to survive.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Friday that investigators are treating the case as a double homicide.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD.
