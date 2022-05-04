LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The debate over abortion rights is front and center across the nation after a Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked earlier this week.
The draft opinion showed the high court's intent to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States. If overturned, it would return the decision-making power back to the states, meaning each individual state could put their own bans or restrictions on abortions.
If the Supreme Court does decide to overturn Roe v. Wade, Congress could still pass a law protecting abortion rights. But right now, they don't have the votes.
Both pro-choice and pro-life supporters have been reacting to the draft leak. Dozens of pro-choice protesters gathered outside of City Hall in downtown Louisville on Wednesday.
Several local groups joined the rally, which featured speakers and demonstrators holding signs demanding safe abortion access for all. They believe that abortion is health care and a human right.
"Even in Derby, justice does not sleep and we will be out here to fight for the rights of women and trans people and everyone that is affected by these heinous laws," abortion rights activist Erika Sommer said.
Kentucky is one of 13 states with a "trigger law," which means if Roe v. Wade is eventually overturned, abortion would automatically become illegal in the state.
Lawmakers in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade said the power should return to state government.
"Let the states make decisions. If Massachusetts wants to pass abortion laws, it's up to the people of Massachusetts to make that decision. If Texas wants to pass more restrictive laws, they can do that," Texas' Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton said.
Other lawmakers encouraged people to get to the polls and vote.
"We need to make sure that we are doing everything we can at the ballot box and in the streets," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, said.
Experts said opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process, and a final decision from the Supreme Court isn't expected for a few more months when the court's term ends.
The Associated Press reports that a decision to overrule Roe would have sweeping ramifications, leading to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden told reporters he hoped the draft wouldn't be finalized by justices, contending it reflects a "fundamental shift in American jurisprudence" that threatens "other basic rights" like access to birth control and marriage.
Related Stories:
- Possible overturning of Roe sends abortion fight to states
- 'Still in shock.' Abortion defenders, foes stunned by leak
- Kentucky Republicans 'ready to get to work' outlawing abortion in wake of Supreme Court leak
- Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
- McConnell calls Supreme Court abortion ruling leak 'inappropriate pressure campaign'
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.