LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion.
Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day nears, both sides say things have turned unusually ugly.
Here's what will be posed to voters on the ballot in November:
"Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion o require the funding of abortion?"
A "yes" vote would mean Kentucky's constitution would explicitly say abortions are not a protected right. To vote "no" would mean Kentucky's constitution would stay the same and would still be flexible for interpretation in regards to abortion.
Paul Passafiume says his "Vote Yes on Amendment 2" signs have been stolen four times. He says someone ripped up his signs and threw them in the trash in the most recent incident.
"The first time I put one sign out, then we put three signs out, they were stolen," Passafiume said. "Then I put four signs out, they were stolen, we found signs in trees."
Passafiume is a pro-life supporter and placed "Vote Yes on Amendment 2" signs at his numerous properties around Louisville.
"I take offense to that not because of the issue but because of the free exchange of ideas and a right to free speech," Passafiume said.
Rebecca Downs and her husband run Family Life Billboards. She says she's been inundated with calls over the last week because of reports of stolen or vandalized signs from around the state.
"What they said 'Protect your taxpayer dollars Vote Yes on Amendment 2' so those have been going up. We've had big freeway billboards as well as yard signs," Downs said. "At first it didn't seem like that big of a deal. It was disappointing but now we've had even eight-foot signs taken away over and over."
Downs said some of the eight-foot signs have been stolen or vandalized at churches.
Pro-choice supporters have also had signs stolen too.
"We have heard reports from our supporters of their 'No on 2' signs being stolen," Protect Access Kentucky said in a statement. "We encourage Kentuckians who are passionate about this issue to talk to their friends and neighbors about Amendment 2."
Both sides are hoping for more respect over a difference of opinions.
"I should have the opportunity as a citizen to express my views and if someone disagrees with me let's have a dialogue about it," Passafiume said.
Voters get a chance to weigh in on Amendment 2 on Election Day. It's the last question on the Kentucky ballot.
