LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials announced Tuesday that work will begin this week to widen a portion of Interstate 71.
The project, called I-Move Kentucky, includes rebuilding the Interstate 64 interchange at the Gene Snyder Freeway, widening the Snyder and I-71 and adding a new lane at the Snyder and I-71. It is the state's largest road project since the Ohio River Bridges Project.
KYTC officials said crews will begin clearing areas along I-71 and the interchanges in preparation for construction on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Crews will be conducting the work between the Snyder and KY 329 in Crestwood during daylight hours. KYTC advises drivers to use caution when traveling in the area.
“We’re excited to soon see the first visible signs of progress on this transformational project that will improve the daily commute for drivers and businesses," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.
Officials expect construction to begin on the widening and the I-71 and the Snyder interchange to begin in the coming months.
The timetable for work on other sections of the I-Move project have not been determined yet. The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2023. Crews are expected to clear the area through the end of March.
The I-Move Kentucky project includes:
- Widening I-71 from four to six lanes in both directions, from the Gene Snyder Freeway to KY 329 in Crestwood
- Widening the Snyder from four to six lanes in both directions, from Taylorsville Road and I-71
- Rebuilding the I-64/Snyder interchange
- Adding a separate lane on I-71 South to improve access to and from the Snyder
