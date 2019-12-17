LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky legislator has proposed legislation that would legalize marijuana in the state, and use some of the money made from taxing and licensing the industry to fuel public pensions.
According to a news release from the Office of House Democratic Caucus, Rep. Cluster Howard pre-filed the legislation, which would govern the home use and commercial sales of the drug.
His bill would also decriminalize possession of less than one ounce of cannabis and provide free expungements for those convicted of a marijuana-related misdemeanor.
"Other states have shown that legalizing cannabis for adult use is a win-win situation for everyone involved," said Rep. Howard, in a statement. "It's a major revenue generator; it frees up critical jail and prison space; it helps counteract the deadly opioid epidemic; and it gives farmers a major new cash crop. The longer we wait, the more we miss out on these benefits."
According to the news release, 75 percent of the license and wholesale tax fees made by the recreational sales of marijuana would go toward the Kentucky Employees Retirement System, and 25 percent would go toward the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System.
In the past, there has been strong opposition to legalizing marijuana -- recreational or medical -- in the state. Last December, several lawmakers urged additional research before moving forward with plans to legalize medical marijuana.
At the time, Rep. Danny Bentley, a Republican from Russell, likened some medical marijuana advocates to snake oil salesmen of the 1800s.
Bentley, a trained pharmacist, introduced a resolution "calling for the expediting of research regarding the safety and efficacy of the use of marijuana for medical purposes."
"Think about it," Bentley said last December. "Opioids and nicotine were marketed as harmless and went on, by scientific evidence, to show that they killed people."
Sen. Ralph Alvarado, a Winchester Republican who is also a medical doctor, echoed Bentley's concern, at the time.
"When you use the term 'medical marijuana,' everybody assumes that if you don't support that and you're a doctor, you must be some kind of an animal because you don't want people to have relief," he said. "But we need to have the research and the study to know how much, when to give it, how frequently, for what purposes and for what causes."
But advocates of legislation like Howard's point to other states like Michigan and Illinois that have legalized recreational marijuana and expect to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in state revenue as a result.
"Putting that money toward public pensions would free up other state revenues for things like our public schools and universities, and we would see even more money from related economic development and reduced prison, court and drug-treatment costs," Howard said in a statement.
